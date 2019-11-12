Live Now
Alex Trebek gets choked up over contestant’s answer

U.S. & World

by: WJW

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 5, 2019, file photo Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (WJW) – “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek got a little emotional during Monday’s show.

Contestant Dhruv Gaur didn’t know the answer to the “Final Jeopardy” question so he opted for words of encouragement for the longtime host who is battling pancreatic cancer.

“We love you, Alex!” he wrote.

“That’s very kind of you,” Trebek said.

In March, Trebek announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which has a five-year survival rate of 9 percent. He teamed up with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition last month for a public service announcement.

“I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced before my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” he said in the video. “Other common symptoms can include mid back pain, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes.”

Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

