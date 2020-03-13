1  of  19
Alex Jones accused of selling phony coronavirus cures

U.S. & World

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is demanding that conspiracy monger Alex Jones stop hawking phony coronavirus treatments.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office sent a letter Thursday saying it’s “extremely concerned” by Jones’ claims that toothpaste, dietary supplements, creams, and other products sold on his website can prevent and cure the disease.

Jones, known for pushing conspiracy theories about school shootings and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, touted the products on his radio show last week, according to the letter.

No treatments or vaccines have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. An email seeking comment was sent to Jones’ website, InfoWars.com.

