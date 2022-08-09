ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque.

According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those include the July 26 shooting of Aftab Hussein and the August 1 shooting of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. APD says detectives connected those homicides using bullet casings found at the scene.

APD says the gun used in those two shootings was recovered during a search of Syed’s home near Gibson and Carlisle Monday night. During the news conference, APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said detectives are still investigating Syed’s possible involvement in two other shooting deaths, including the November killing of Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi and the August 5 murder of Naeem Hussain.

In all, APD says four Muslim men were killed in four different shootings since November 2021. They include Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi, 62; Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, 25.

Photos of the four victims, from left to right: Ahmadi, A. Hussein, M. Hussain, and N. Hussain. (Click for larger view)

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this post with more information as soon as it’s available.

