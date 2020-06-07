WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman who is accused of choking and beating her 2-year-old son with a brick Wednesday.

According to WCSO, the child was being rushed to the hospital by family members after the alleged assault. The child was then airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. He remains in stable condition at this time.

During the investigation, authorities determined that the child’s mother, Melody Mika Smith, had assaulted the child with a brick and attempted to choke him. She was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. She is now being held at the Walker County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

The child has been placed in the custody of a family member and DHR has opened an investigation to “protect the child’s best interest going forward.”