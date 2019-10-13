Alabama FBI employee found dead in NC forest; officials label death “suspicious”

GRAHAM COUNTY, North Carolina (CNN) — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of an Alabama FBI employee who was found dead in a forest in North Carolina.

Tense moments in a Nantahala forest as authorities are alerted to a possible drowning.

When Graham County deputies arrived, they found Huntsville FBI employee Kathleen Miller dead.

Officials have released few details about what happened to Miller, but note that her death is suspicious.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office confirms a multi-agency criminal investigation is underway.

Miller’s neighbors didn’t want to go on camera due to the current circumstances and investigation, but said Miller generally kept to herself.

“Every time we saw her, you know, going down the driveway, she’d wave and… probably saw her like once a month,” one neighbor said.

But when they did see her, she was friendly.

“She was nice,” said a second neighbor. “Talking to her, she would always have a smile on her face, laughing about something.”

The last time these neighbors saw Smith and her husband was last Saturday, Oct. 5.

“We did see them both on Saturday, last Saturday,” the neighbor said. “We were having a community yard sale and saw them pulling out of the driveway together at one point.”

Two days later, Smith was found dead in Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina.

“It’s pretty shocking,” said a neighbor. “We’ve known Kathleen a little bit over the last two or three years.”

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Stae Bureau of Investigation, United States Forest Service, and the Graham County District Attorney’s Office are all investigating.