Police dispute saying: ‘Ain’t no law when you’re drinking White Claw’

The police department posted on Facebook to share a message with their followers: “Recently we have heard the saying going around ‘Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws.’ We are here to remind you that even when you’re drinking White Claws, laws still do apply! Remember to drink responsibly and never drink and drive!”

The phrase “ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws” reportedly originated on Youtube, by comedian Trevor Wallace. In the video, he jokingly drank the hard seltzer drink and yelled out the now-famous phrase.

Police are hoping Claw drinkers will spread the word.