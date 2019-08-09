Affidavit: Inmate assaulted, strangled prison worker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee prisoner out on work release sexually assaulted and strangled a female corrections worker. He’s still at large.

An affidavit filed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation states that 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson was discovered missing about 11 a.m. Wednesday, several hours after he was seen near the house at West Tennessee State Penitentiary where 64-year-old employee Debra Johnson lived.

Watson had been released temporarily for mowing duties at 7 a.m. earlier that day, and had access to a golf cart and a tractor.

The affidavit says co-workers discovered Johnson’s body at her home at 11:30 a.m., and that agents found a cord wrapped around her neck.

Authorities are offering a $52,500 reward for information leading to Watson’s capture.

