Adorable puppy sporting fur mustache seeking forever home

DALLAS (WCMH) — A puppy that appears to have been born with a fur handlebar mustache is looking for a ‘furever’ home.

Salvador Dolly

The puppy, now named Salvador Dolly, was rescued by Hearts and Bones Rescue along with 10 siblings and their mother. She is being cared for by a foster family in Dallas.

Dolly and the rest of her litter will be taken to New York City at the end of August in search of forever homes.

Photos of Dolly shared on Instagram went viral recently. The rescue is using the opportunity to raise awareness of its need for foster families.

Dolly is named for Spanish painter Salvador Dali, who famously wore a mustache.

The whole fam is heading to an amazing foster home in Dallas today, where they'll get lots of love and the medical care they need. NYC friends – are you ready for this?! Mustache pup and co will be looking for foster and forever homes in the Big Apple the last week of August.

