Additional benefits of Mediterranean diet recently uncovered

(CNN) — The Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest in the world. And now, researchers have uncovered additional benefits from this style of eating.

The Mediterranean diet involves eating lots of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, olive oil and fish, and little red meat, sugar and saturated fats.

A new study published in the BMJ Journal “Gut” (a leading international journal in gastroenterology and hepatology), finds that following the diet for just one year altered the microbiome of seniors in ways that improved brain function and would aid in longevity.

According to researchers, the Mediterranean diet can inhibit the production of certain inflammatory chemicals in the body. Those chemicals can lead to loss of cognitive function and prevent the development of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer.