Actress reveals past of self-harm to help show others there’s a path out

U.S. & World

by: Marni Hughes and Kacey Montoya/KTLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NewsNationNow) — From Lady Gaga to Demi Lovato, many stars have said they have a history of self-harm.

Their stories have made it possible for others to get help and overcome mental issues that led to what’s known as cutting.

A popular actress and a doctor are teaming up to erase the stigma surrounding mental health by sharing their private and painful personal experiences.

Actress Michelle Borth and a Brentwood, California, doctor started “Roll Up Your Sleeve” — a movement dedicated to helping those who suffer the physical scars from mental illness including self-harm, drug abuse and suicide attempts, NewsNation affiliate KTLA-TV reported.

Dr. Barent Walsh joined NewsNation to discuss self-harm and ways to help people who may be struggling.

Walsh recommends anyone in crisis or struggling with self-injury contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for more information and assistance. You can call Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255) or go to their website.

Watch the full conversation in the player above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools