Actress Aasha Davis’s search for her missing sister tonight on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — Tonight on “Dateline,” when actress Aasha Davis and her sister Lesley move to Hollywood, things appear to be going well. But just as Aasha’s star is rising, Lesley suddenly vanishes.
“Dateline: A Sister’s Search,” includes interviews Aasha Davis, Lesley and Aasha’s mother Vivian Telford and more.
Lesley and Lyle were always together. Even dressed alike. Now, they were both missing. #Dateline Monday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/qOuYQ9eEfq— Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) July 12, 2020
Here is a preview of Josh Mankiewicz’s report:
Hollywood’s a real place but it’s also a myth, but the fantasy of what might be has always drawn the hopeful from every town with a bus station.
For quite different reasons it drew these two sisters, Lesley and Aasha.
Maybe you recognize Aasha Davis. She’s one of those lucky few, for whom that Hollywood fantasy came true. Her star rose quickly within a few years of her move west.
But in 2009 A real-life drama began that tested her strength in a way the climb up the Hollywood ladder never had.
Aasha was used to facing the cameras, but this wasn’t on a set or for a publicity tour. The scene was a news conference where Aasha begged for help from anyone who would listen.
Watch “Dateline: A Sister’s Search” tonight on NBC4 at 10 p.m.
