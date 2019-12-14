Actor Danny Glover leads charge for reparations

EVANSTON, Illinois (CNN) — Actor Danny Glover spoke at a town hall in Evanston, Illinois Thursday night designed to explore the city’s new reparations initiative.

Last month, the city passed legislation that would use a 3% tax from the sale of recreational marijuana to bankroll a reparations fund.

The legislation establishes a $10 million reparations fund making amends to its African American population for historic wrongs traced to racial inequities in the affluent north suburb, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Evanston is now seeking feedback from residents about the process.

The sanctuary at the Second Baptist Church, which seats 750 people, was filled to capacity.



Glover called it a historic moment.

“It is the beginning of a process, this is the most intense conversation, I believe, that we’re going to have in the 21st century great year, reparation,” Glover said.

Glover, a longtime advocate of reparations, testified before Congress earlier this year in favor of providing compensation for America’s history of slavery and racial discrimination.

Glover urged passage of House Resolution 40, aimed at creating a commission to study reparations.

“A national reparations policy is a moral, democratic and economic imperative,” said Glover, noting that his great-grandmother was a former slave he met as a young boy. “This hearing is yet another important step in the long and historic struggle of African Americans to secure reparations for the damage that has been inflicted by slavery and Jim Crow.”





