Active shooter stopped by Florida deputies after firing at grocery customers

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies say a man opened fire inside a grocery store Thursday afternoon. Deputies confronted the active shooter and shot him.

The active shooter situation unfolded at Grocery Advantage on Lillian Highway. Deputies responded around 2:42 p.m. and said the man was acting erratically and showed a gun when deputies approached him at the rear of the store.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. No deputies or civilians were injured.

WKRG interviewed Sheriff David Morgan shortly after the shooting. He said deputies arrived at the store within four to six minutes of the initial call.

The sheriff said the suspect had retreated to a warehouse/loading area at the back of the store. The sheriff said the suspect had barricaded himself and was preparing to ambush the responding deputies.

The suspect was struck at least twice, the sheriff said.

Officers recovered a small-caliber handgun from the scene, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Morgan released the following statement on Facebook:

“As the Sheriff, I know I speak not only for the Sheriff’s Office but all citizens of Escambia County, in thanking the fine men and women of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and courage which is displayed every day but especially today in stopping this suspect.” SHERIFF DAVID MORGAN

FDLE will lead the investigation into the shooting.