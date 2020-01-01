About 30 llamas stolen from farm in California

PERRIS, California (CNN) — Investigators say about 30 llamas are missing after being stolen from an exotic farm in California.

Officials said someone cut the lock and let the animals out at the farm in Perris, CA, on Monday.

About 30 llamas were taken away while others were left wandering near a busy roadway.

Officials later managed to corral the loose llamas.

The farm has been accused of mistreating animals, but investigators said they never found any evidence to support the claims.

And some employees now believe animal rights activists could be the culprits.

“We had animal control out and code enforcement and everybody’s happy except for the activists and now they come in the middle of the night cutting the fence open and letting all the animals out,” said farm caretaker Mike Penwell.

“Well, when I woke up, I looked out my window and saw the llamas running down street here, and I thought that’s kind of strange, what’s going on over there?” said neighbor James Aiken.

One worker said the missing animals are worth about $1.6 million.