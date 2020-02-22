(NBC News) A warning from U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is once again working to help President Trump get re-elected has resulted in a high-profile firing.

The briefing reportedly angered President Trump so much that fired acting Director Of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. The deputy intelligence director is also leaving.

The New York Times first reported the story of the Russia briefing to the House Intelligence Committee, noting that President Trump was furious the information was shared with Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who spearheaded the impeachment drive.

Posting on Twitter Friday, Mr. Trump called it another “misinformation campaign.”

Richard Grenell, the U.S. Ambassador to Germany and a fierce Trump supporter, has been named the new acting director, and President Trump has stated a full-time replacement will be named in the coming weeks.

“That is a virtual decapitation of the Intelligence Community. And now who is going in there? Someone who has no experience, no credentials,” former C.I.A. Director John Brennan said of the move.

