A man is paying for military members to fly home for the holidays

CARY, N.C. (CNN/WFLA) — Ed Roshitsh wanted to do something nice for service members for the holidays so he decided to make this offer on Linked In: “I’ll personally pay to fly five random service members home.”

He posted the offer last Saturday around noon. Then waited.

“Military people don’t get paid a lot, especially enlisted,” Roshitsh said. “I think an E1 might make $15,000 a year. And so to travel home is a real hardship.”

Eighteen hours went by without anyone replying to his post, then on Sunday it took off.

Roshitsh says about 60 service members from around the world have applied for the help and, perhaps what’s more surprising, other people have been stepping up and offering to pay for their flights home.

The names of the service members who apply go on a slip of paper and Roshitsh picks them out of a hat. Not exactly a high tech process for the owner of a software company. Roshitsh says he never expected what this has become.

“As long as the donations keep trickling in, I’ll keep drawing names.”

He’s hoping to help every service member in the hat.