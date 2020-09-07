A dream come true: Adoption unites best friends

(WSMV/NBC News) Andrew and Joc didn’t become best friends the first day they met or even the second. On the third day, though, they began to realize something.

“We had a lot of stuff in common,” says 12-year-old Andrew.

“Games, Minecraft,” Joc quickly adds.

That’s not all. There’s also Pop Tarts. They love Pop Tarts.

Keeping up with the appetite of two pre-teen boys are Joc’s mom and dad, Kevin and Dominique Gill.

“As the years went on, they got pretty close,” Kevin Gill says. “It’s good to see that bond they have grow over the years.”

The truth is, this friendship isn’t as simple as just video games and Pop Tarts. Andrew has lived in foster care about half his life.

Read more: https://bit.ly/31Zmx7h