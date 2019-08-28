A choir, an opera singer, and a dog act highlight AGT’s last quarterfinal round show

Golden Buzzer recipients opera singer Emanne Beasha and the Detroit Youth Concert Choir, as well as a crowd-pleasing dog act, highlighted the last quarterfinal show on this season of America’s Got Talent.

The Detroit Youth Concert Choir, who received host Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer, performed a rousing rendition of Carrie Underwood’s “The Champion.”

According to its Facebook page, the Detroit Youth Concert Choir and Performing Arts Company is a non-profit organization that services young people throughout the metropolitan Detroit area.

Anthony White is the director of the choir.

“I’ve been the director of this wonderful youth choir for over 21 years,” he said earlier this season. “We’re here to let the world know that we have some wonderful young people here in the city of Detroit.”

Dog and human act Lucas and Falco brought the crowd to its feet with a performance among giant, everyday objects set to “All the Small Things” by Blink-182. Tuesday’s performance featured Falco pulling a giant spool of thread, jumping rope, and dancing.

Falco, a 9-year-old Border Collie, is Lucas’ best friend, and their performances show the bond between dog and human can be incredibly strong and rewarding.

The duo hails from Vienna, Austria and has been performing together for eight of Falco’s nine years.

This season, Beasha, at just 10 years old, has garnered the type of praise usually reserved for older performers.

“You come out here and you show them how it’s done,” judge Howie Mandel said during her Judges Cut performance.

“That’s a voice can’t train to get. It genuinely is a gift,” added judge Simon Cowell.

Beasha, as she has throughout the season, was accompanied by her good luck stuffed toy, Uni the Unicorn, as she closed out Tuesday’s show.

“Since I was little, I always liked to sing, and my grandma said, ‘You’re gonna be an opera singer,’” Beasha said.

Other performers Tuesday night included French beatbox group Berywam; singer Benicio Bryant; magician Dom Chambers; magician Eric Chien; stand-up comedienne Jackie Fabulous; comic Gonzo; dog act Lucas and Falco; singer Mackenzie; guitarist Marcin Patrzalek; and aerialist Matthew Richardson.

It is now up to America to vote for who they want to see move on in the competition. Seven of the 12 acts who performed Tuesday will be revealed during the results show Wednesday. Those seven will move on to the semi-final round.

Those seven acts will join the 14 who have moved on during the last two weeks:

impressionist Greg Morton

acrobatic trio the Messoudi Brothers

vocal group Voices of Service

singer Ansley Burns

blacklight painter Alex Dowis

singer Robert Finley

stand-up comedian Ryan Niemiller

singer/guitarist Chris Kläfford

choral group Ndlovu Youth Choir

singer Luke Islam

singer/pianist Kodi Lee

violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa

dance troupe V. Unbeatable

dance troupe Light Balance Kids.

The results show will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.