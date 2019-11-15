1  of  2
9-year-old to graduate college with electrical engineering degree

by: CNN, NBC4 Staff

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (CNN) — A child prodigy from Belgium is on course to gain a bachelor’s degree at 9-years-old.

Laurent Simons is studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology. It’s a tough course even for students of an average graduate age.

Simons plans to embark on a PhD program in electrical engineering while also studying for a medicine degree after graduating in December.

His parents say they are careful to make sure he gets to enjoy being a child.

“We don’t want him to get too serious. He does whatever he likes,” his father, Alexander Simons told CNN. “We need to find a balance between being a child and his talents.”

Laurent says he has already worked out what he wants to do with his life after he’s finished in school, develop artificial organs.

