9-year-old collects toys for kids in hospital, all while fighting own battle

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (WDAF) – A brave 9-year-old Missouri boy is collecting toys for kids in the hospital, all while fighting his own battle.

The second annual Brecken’s Toy Drive is underway. It’s a toy drive that benefits kids at Children’s Mercy Hospital. Brecken Simmons is the boy putting it on and acts as one of “Santa’s elves” to get the job done.

“There’s other kids that might be in the hospital over Christmas that are probably saying, ‘I don’t get Christmas this year,’ but take that negative away, and put the positive in,” Brecken said.

This 9-year-old is excited about the cool new toys, of course, but said he finds true happiness in providing a pick-me-up to toddlers and teenagers who may need it most at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

“I’m hoping to make them happy,” Brecken said. “I want their faces to light up and make them happy.”

As parents, it’s great to see him reaching out to others and helping others,” Brecken’s Mom Patti Simmons said, “especially with all that he’s been through.”

Brecken was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor at age 5.

“He’ll continue to fight that for the rest of his life. It’s not one that can be removed because of its location,” Simmons said.

Now, he’s made it his mission to brighten the holiday by donating thousands of toys last year and even more this year to the ‘Santa Shop’ at Children’s Mercy, where parents who are inpatient with kiddos can go down and shop for their kids and siblings at no cost to them.

The toy drive comes to an end with a live collection event Dec. 14 from 5-7 p.m. in Downtown Lee’s Summit.

There will be live music, a slide and rumor has it Santa will make an appearance.

“New unwrapped toys only,” Brecken said.

In the meantime, here are two toy drop off donations:

Con Carpet, 700 NW 7HWY, Blue Springs, Mo.

Moon Tees, 1703 NE Rice Rd., Lee’s Summit, Mo.