82-year-old bodybuilder sends would-be burglar to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WFLA/CNN) — A man was hospitalized after getting beat up by an 82-year-old woman after he allegedly tried to break into her New York home.

The Rochester community is captivated by Willie Murphy’s story of taking down the would-be burglar.

The story begins with Murphy saying someone knocked on her door asking for assistance.

“[The man] was outside saying, ‘please call an ambulance because I’m sick, I’m sick,’” Murphy WHAM-TV.

Murphy said she called police, but didn’t let the man inside.

“I hear a loud noise, and I’m saying to myself, ‘What the heck was that? The young man is in my home. Broke the door.”

She tried not to panic, after all, she’s an award-winning weight lifter, who just won a competition earlier this year.

“I’m alone and I’m old, but guess what? I’m tough,” she said.

Murphy said she grabbed a nearby table and, “went to work on him.”

She said the man fell to the floor, which is when she started jumping on him.

When officers arrived minutes later, it wasn’t Murphy who needed medical attention. The suspect, who police say was intoxicated, was taken to the hospital.

Murphy said she will not press charges.