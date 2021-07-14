8 pounds of pain pills hidden in boxes of ‘very British snacks’ bound for New Orleans, officials say

by: Susan Roesgen, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When they opened “an assortment of very British snacks,” Customs and Border Protection officers with the New Orleans Field Office discovered more than eight pounds of Clovidol pills – a heavy duty narcotic used to treat severe pain.

According to CBP Public Affairs Officer Matthew Dyman, the shipment was sent from London, bound for a home address in New Orleans’ 7th Ward. CBP officers intercepted the shipment in Memphis.

Dyman says the shipment contained McVittie’s Digestive Milk Chocolate Biscuits, Strawberry Mallow Teacakes, cream crackers, “and other biscuits Americans never eat.”

The invoice said the shipment was “for personal use,” but Dyman says eight pounds of pills “seems excessive for the ‘personal use’ as the manifest stated.”

The pills will be destroyed, but no arrests have been made.

“The shipper and recipient have been noted,” says Dyman, “for future scrutiny.”

