8 injured following lightning strike at Florida beach, 1 hit directly

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was directly struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach in Florida Sunday.

According to Clearwater Fire Department Deputy Chief Marvin Pettingill, eight people were hurt following the lightning strike.

Around 12:30 p.m. the Clearwater Beach lifeguards all left their towers due to bad weather.

Officials tell us the lightning strike call came in around 12:43 p.m. Sunday on the beach near Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill, located at 7 Rockaway Street.

The man in his 40’s struck by lightning suffered cardiac arrest. He is in critical condition.

Four people were taken to Morton Plant Hospital, one person was taken to Tampa General Hospital with burns. Three others refused treatment.

As a reminder, Clearwater Fire and Rescue uses the phrase: when you hear the roar, go indoors.