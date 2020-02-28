7-year-old mauled by dog in critical condition

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Parents say their 7-year-old child was mauled by a dog and transported to the nearest hospital.

According to authorities the 7-year-old will probably need extensive cosmetic surgery after being attacked by a pit bull.

Police say the 7-year-old girl was attempting to give a homeless woman a dollar who was sitting on the sidewalk with her dog.

Thomas Nardini said he was passing by when he saw the attack, “The pit bull grabs her by the face and pulls her away. The women doesn’t have control of the dog. That little girl is flopping around I mean it was awful.”

Witnesses say when police arrived they didn’t even wait to call medics and instead officers covered the child’s wounds and rush her to the hospital themselves.

According to Animal Control, they took the dog into custody and is testing for rabies.

Police say the dog owner was questioned and released and she’s not facing any charges.