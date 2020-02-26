7-year-old girl dies during surgery to remove tonsils

CLINTON, SC (CNN Newsource) — Family members are hoping to find out how a girl died during surgery in South Carolina.

Seven-year-old Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill died while she was having her tonsils removed.

“She was just spunky energetic, she always keeps us on our toes,” said Paisley’s uncle, Cameron Truelock.

Paisley’s uncle says she was the light in the family. She loved everyone and made sure everyone was close.

But last Friday, Paisley went to the Greenwood Hospital to get her tonsils taken out. A healthy child with no issues, the family says, other than she snored in her sleep.

“Going into surgery she had no fear. She was smiling and happy, nothing was wrong, you know, she had no fear,” Paisley’s grandmother Mary Beth Truelock told WHNS.

The family says about a minute into surgery, Paisley’s heart stopped and doctors could not revive her.

“Definitely missing her all the time, you don’t understand why these things happen but we know it was God’s plan and that’s the only thing that can get us through, cause we know it was God,” said Truelock.

A visitation for Paisley will be held Wednesday at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Clinton.