7-year-old caught vaping at Wisconsin school

MILWAUKEE, WI. (CNN) — Residents in Wisconsin are shocked to hear a 7-year-old child at an elementary school was caught with a vaping device.

He’s only in second grade and he was vaping right in the middle of class earlier this month at Country Dale Elementary School in Franklin, Wisconsin.

“That’s terrible. I mean, I can’t even imagine. Obviously the child has seen an adult or someone else doing that to even know what to do,” said Nicole Hearold, a parent a third and fourth-grader at Country Dale.

Police say the boy used the Smoke Novo vaping device.

The boy’s mother said her son found the device in her purse and it contains CBD oil.

“I’m sure she regrets leaving it in her purse where he could get a hold of it,” Hearold said.

Hearold said she couldn’t imagine having to be on the lookout.

“I guess I hadn’t really thought too much about my elementary school students being in contact with a vaping device. I don’t think they would know what to do with it,” she said.

A social worker from Child Protective Services picked up the child from the school and took him to a children’s hospital to get checked out.



“Hopefully my kids would not see me do that, or my husband, or any other adults. Unfortunately, that’s a reality we have now,” Hearold said.

Authorities returned the boy to his mother.

Police do not plan to file charges in the case.