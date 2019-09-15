60 dogs, three cats rescued in central New York animal shelter abuse case

WATERVILLE, New York (CNN) — Members with the Central New York SPCA said that 60 dogs, three cats, and a bird have been rescued from an animal shelter in Waterville.

Law enforcement officers arrested three individuals on animal cruelty charges Friday.

After numerous animal cruelty complaints as well as witness statements, law enforcement served a search warrant on the Whispering Pines animal shelter in Waterville late Friday afternoon.

One woman who purchased a dog from the shelter discovered it had Parvo after she had gotten it home, and other customers have filed complaints as well, according to officials.

SPCA investigators said the animals will be taken to a shelter and individually examined,

“Well, the next step is comprehensive exams for the animals that we are removing and that’s going to determine what the charges are how many counts,” said Williams Pulaski of the CNY SPCA.

A news conference is set for Tuesday where more information about the case will be provided.