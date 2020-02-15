6 wounded in shooting at Chicago apartment complex

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say three minors were among six people wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side. A release says the Friday night shooting started during a “gathering” inside an apartment unit and spilled into the hall. No arrests have been made. A 14-year-old girl, a 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were listed in critical condition, while a 20-year-old man was listed in serious condition. Another 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were listed in good condition. All six suffered gunshot wounds. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately clear. Local outlets reported the shooting happened at the Parkway Gardens complex.

