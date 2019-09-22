6 shot in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (CNN) —  Police are searching for a suspect after six people were shot in downtown Indianapolis Saturday night.

Officers patrolling the area responded to reports of multiple shots fired.

They found six victims ranging in age from teen to adult suffering from gunshot wounds.

All six were transported to local hospitals.

Two are said to be in critical condition, one in serious but stable condition and three have minor injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and are looking for one shooter.

