55-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash with calf during Sturgis Rally

U.S. & World

by: Eric Mayer and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) – A 55-year-old woman has died from her injuries after a motorcycle struck a calf in one of the lanes of U.S. Highway 16 in South Dakota.

According to South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan, the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A 55-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, and the 55-year-old woman were both thrown from the motorcycle. 

The man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The woman died at a Rapid City hospital on Thursday. Neither were wearing helmets. 

The death is the third from a crash at the 2020 Sturgis Rally, which is up two from the same time in 2019. 

Through 6 a.m. Friday, authorities have made 117 DUI arrests, 112 felony drug arrests and handed out 1,044 citations. 

There have been 88 crashes (2 fatal, 47 injury and 39 non-injury) at the event so far. 

The rally runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools