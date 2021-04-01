53 people arrested in Florida Sunday after street racing complaints

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Polk County said they arrested dozens of people Sunday after responding to many complaints about groups of street racers, police said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeland Police, and the Florida Highway Patrol said they received several complaints about street racing in the 6000 block of First Park Boulevard.

Detectives went to the location and saw a crowd of about 300 people, several of which were driving recklessly, doing burnouts and donuts in the parking lot, despite the “No Trespassing” signs all over the property.

Police said they arrested 53 people and issued 165 citations. Detectives also seized seven guns and a variety of illegal street guns, and impounded 31 vehicles for illegal street racing.

Out of all the people arrested, only 92% of them lived in Polk County, police said.