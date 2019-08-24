5,000 jack-o’-lanterns to light up Louisville trail for annual spectacular

Five thousand carved pumpkins will light up the night along a walking trail in Kentucky during the upcoming seventh annual Louisville Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.

The jack-o’-lanterns will be carved into “veritable works of art,” according to the event website.

The event will be held Oct. 8 – Nov. 3. in Iroquois Park. The show runs daily from dusk to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and closes at midnight on Friday and Saturday, according to organizers.

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular began in Oxford, Massachusetts in 1988.

Tickets to the event cost $14 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older and $10 for children ages 3 to 12 on Sunday through Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, it’s $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $14 for children 3 to 12.

Tickets are free for children under three.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here for more information about the event.

