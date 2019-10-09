5,000 Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular lights up Louisville trail

(WCMH) — Five thousand carved pumpkins are lighting up the night along a walking trail in Kentucky during the seventh annual Louisville Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.
The jack-o’-lanterns are carved into “veritable works of art,” according to the event website.
The event kicked off on Tuesday in Iroquois Park and will continue through Nov. 3.
The show runs daily from dusk to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and closes at midnight on Friday and Saturday, according to organizers.
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular began in Oxford, Massachusetts in 1988.
Tickets to the event cost $14 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older and $10 for children ages 3 to 12 on Sunday through Thursday.
On Friday and Saturday, it’s $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $14 for children 3 to 12.
Tickets are free for children under three.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Click here for more information about the event.