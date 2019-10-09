5,000 Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular lights up Louisville trail

(WCMH) — Five thousand carved pumpkins are lighting up the night along a walking trail in Kentucky during the seventh annual Louisville Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.

The jack-o’-lanterns are carved into “veritable works of art,” according to the event website.

The event kicked off on Tuesday in Iroquois Park and will continue through Nov. 3.

🎃 🔪 We’re putting the finishing touches on our Jack O’ Lanterns for opening night! Join us tonight for all the excitement! #502Pumpkins#louisvilleparks #iroquoispark #olmsted502 pic.twitter.com/Pt8FYfgRPH — Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular (@JOLS_Lou) October 8, 2019

The show runs daily from dusk to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and closes at midnight on Friday and Saturday, according to organizers.

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular began in Oxford, Massachusetts in 1988.

LG&E is a proud sponsor of the 7th annual @JOLS_Lou. Join us on a walk through Iroquois Park with 5,000 carved pumpkins lining a 1/3-mile walking trail. Learn more at https://t.co/vsC7uKDndL. #Halloween #Pumpkins #FallSeason #JackoLantern pic.twitter.com/mHb5PdMz3M — LG&E and KU (@lgeku) October 8, 2019

Tickets to the event cost $14 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older and $10 for children ages 3 to 12 on Sunday through Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, it’s $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $14 for children 3 to 12.

Tickets are free for children under three.

You have questions. We have answers. Don't drive yourself crazy wondering. Just check out our FAQ's. 🎃🤔2019 Frequently… Posted by Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular on Sunday, September 15, 2019

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.

