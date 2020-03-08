Closings and Delays
Veritas Academy

5 workers at Michigan wildlife lab get latent form of TB

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP) — Officials say five people who worked in a Michigan wildlife disease lab were diagnosed last year with a latent form of tuberculosis. The Department of Natural Resources lab processes thousands of deer heads during hunting season to check for chronic wasting disease and bovine TB. TB is an illness caused by bacteria that attack the lungs. It can be fatal, although a latent form shows no symptoms and doesn’t make people feel sick. DNR spokesman Ed Golder says it’s been the department’s “working assumption” that the workers got TB from infected deer. But Golder says, “We can’t say for sure.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools