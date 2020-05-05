5 things to know Tuesday- that aren’t about the virus

FILE – In this Sept. 5, 2019 file photo, supporters of southern separatists gather with the flags of south Yemen and the United Arab Emirates during a rally to show support for the UAE amid a standoff with the internationally recognized government, in Aden, Yemen. A bid by separatists funded by the UAE to assert control over Yemen’s south has reopened a dangerous front in the country’s civil war and pushed Yemen closer to fragmentation. The separatists’ recent declaration of self-rule over the key port city of Aden and other southern provinces also throws into question the roles of Saudi Arabia and the Emirates in the conflict, now in its sixth year. (AP Photo/Wail al-Qubaty, File)

(AP)– Your Tuesday look at non-virus stories in the news:

1. AFRICAN AMERICANS PRESSURE BIDEN TO CHOOSE BLACK RUNNING MATE They argue that the presumptive Democratic nominee’s success — and that of the party as a whole — depends on black people turning out to vote in November.

2. ‘I MISS MY DAUGHTER SO MUCH’ Critics say the Chinese Communist Party’s expanding use of exit bans to block people from leaving, including American citizens, reeks of hostage-taking and violates international law.

3. WHERE THERE’S TURMOIL A bid by separatists funded by the United Arab Emirates to assert control over southern Yemen reopens a dangerous new front in Yemen’s civil war, now in its sixth year.

4. WHO’S UP AGAIN FOR INTEL POST Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe, who saw Trump withdraw his nomination last August, gets another shot after bipartisan Senate criticism that Ratcliffe was unqualified to oversee 17 U.S. spy agencies.

5. BASEBALL SALARIES STAGNATE Major League Baseball’s average salary remains virtually flat at around $4.4 million for the fifth straight season, an AP study concludes, a slowing unprecedented during the previous half-century.