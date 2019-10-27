1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting in Michigan; suspect on the loose

Lansing, MI (WLNS) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Lansing, Michigan overnight.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of W. Miller and Balfour Drive on the city’s south side.

Five people were hit by gunfire at a party. Four were taken to hospitals. A 22-year-old Jackson man died.

Crime scene techs remain on the scene. An autopsy will take place later.

The suspect has not been caught.

Police say numerous people were at the party and left without being identified or interviewed. They’re asking anyone with information to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600, Detective Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.