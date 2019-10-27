1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting in Michigan; suspect on the loose

U.S. & World

by: WLNS

Posted: / Updated:

Lansing, MI (WLNS) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Lansing, Michigan overnight.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of W. Miller and Balfour Drive on the city’s south side.

Five people were hit by gunfire at a party. Four were taken to hospitals. A 22-year-old Jackson man died.

Crime scene techs remain on the scene. An autopsy will take place later.

The suspect has not been caught.

Police say numerous people were at the party and left without being identified or interviewed. They’re asking anyone with information to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600, Detective Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools