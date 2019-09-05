5-hours-old baby girl abandoned on Atlanta doorstep

ATLANTA (CNN) – A woman thought her mind was playing tricks on her when she started hearing a baby crying outside her home in the middle of the night.

Freida Burston opened her front door to find a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket on her doorstep.

“I opened up the door, and the baby was screaming,” she said.

Atlanta police told WSB-TV that the baby girl was 5 hours old or younger when she was left on a doorstep around 1 a.m. September 3.

Police said she was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Burston said she immediately called the police.

“I just reached down, snatched the baby, pulled it inside, put it on the couch and dialed 911,” Burston said.

Burston said her 12-year-old daughter felt bad for the newborn.

“She said mom who would put their baby outside because the animals could have got (her),” Burston said.

Burston’s other daughter said the incident could be a blessing in disguise.

“I can’t physically have children. If they can’t find her parents or they can’t find another solution as opposed to her being another child lost in the system, I can adopt her,” Burston’s adult daughter said.

Police are searching for the baby’s mother.

Georgia has a Safe Haven law allowing parents to surrender a baby without facing criminal charges at a hospital, police station or fire station. However, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that experts say many of those most needing to understand the Safe Haven law may not even know it exists.