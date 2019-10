NEW YORK (CNN) — Four homeless men were found beaten to death in New York early Saturday morning and a fifth is in critical condition.

The incident occurred in separate locations in the area of Manhattan known as Chinatown.

The victims are all homeless.

A 24-year-old suspect, who is thought to also be homeless, is in custody.

Police believe he hit the victims with a metal object while they were sleeping.

The critically injured victim is 49 years old.