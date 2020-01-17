5 and 6-year-olds test their rodeo skills on a bucking sheep

DENVER, Colorado (KUSA) — Put some kids on an animal and tell ’em to hold on. What could possibly go wrong?

The National Western Stock Show is underway in Denver, Colorado. On Thursday, it was Mutton Bustin’ Night. That’s where 50 kids, ages 5 to 6, compete against each other to see how long they can hold onto a sheep.

One miniature cowboy stole the spotlight in his first-ever competition.

“I was riding on the sheep; it was like holding onto a car at the top,” said Jackson Remington.

He’ll compete against the other winners of Thursday’s round next Tuesday night.

