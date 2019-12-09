4-year-old twin girls free themselves from car, climb up embankment after crash kills father

Live Now
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wa. (WJW) — Two 4-year-old girls freed themselves from a vehicle after their father crashed and was killed Friday night in Washington.

KOMO reports the vehicle crashed into a wooded area about 200 feet away from the road.

The father, Corey Simmons, 47, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and probably died on impact.

The girls freed themselves from their booster seats, crawled out of the vehicle and went up an embankment. A woman happened to see the girls along the side of the road and let them get inside her car before calling 911.

The girls were treated for minor injuries and were reunited with their family.

