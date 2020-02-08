1  of  4
4-year-old child dies from self-inflicted wound

PHILADELPHIA, Pa (KYW)– Officials say a 4-year-old boy has died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head in Brown Mills, Pemberton Township.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Friday at 21 Maricopa Trail in Brown Mills, which is about five miles from Fort Dix.

Pemberton Township police responded to a call of a child shot at the home in Brown Mills, where the boy was then rushed to Deborah Heart and Lung Center.

Coffina says the gunshot wound appears to be self-inflicted, but the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Neighbor Edward Kinsler said he was surprised to see police activity in the quiet neighborhood.

“I just pulled up and I saw the cars, the police vans and news vans. Its a nice neighborhood, its a quiet neighborhood. You definitely don’t see a lot of police cars and stuff out here,” said Kinsler.

According to police, the investigation remains ongoing.

