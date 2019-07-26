4 teens charged over attack on lesbians on London bus

LONDON (AP) — British police say four teenagers have been charged with assaulting two women who say they were punched on a London bus because they are lesbians.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said Thursday that four male suspects aged between 15 and 17 had been charged with an aggravated hate crime under the Public Order Act.

The suspects’ names were not released because of their age.

One of the victims, Melania Geymonat, posted a photo on Facebook of herself and her girlfriend, Chris, covered in blood, along with a detailed account in English and Spanish of the assault that occurred on May 30.

She said the couple were punched after being taunted and told to kiss.

The incident drew wide condemnation, with Prince William among those expressing shock at the attack.