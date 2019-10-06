4 people killed in overnight shooting at Kansas bar

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say nine people have been shot and four people have been killed in an overnight shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar.

The shooting happened around 1:30 am Sunday morning at the Tequila KC Bar

Police say a gunman walked into the bar and began firing.

Investigators say all of the victims are hispanic males.

There’s no word on the conditions of the other victims.

A description of the gunman was not provided. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting and gave brief details on Twitter.

