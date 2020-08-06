4-day-old baby girl ‘fighting for her life’ after Beirut blast

(AP) — A four-day-old baby girl is fighting for her life in a Lebanese hospital after being injured in Tuesday’s huge explosion in Beirut.
Little Sophie Ajoury suffered bleeding on her brain when the windows blew in at their apartment as her mother was breastfeeding her.
Her parents Nelly and George told Sky News they did their best to shield her.
“The explosion exploded everything in the house, and everywhere, look at me (showing her injuries), I tried to protect her (the baby) but I couldn’t do more than this,” said Ms. Ajoury.
“In a couple of seconds, in a couple of seconds, we turned 180 degrees. We had our home, our family, our new baby girl,” Ms. Ajoury said. “Now we don’t have anything.”
Mr. Ajoury added, ”We were very happy so…”
The blast left them with injuries all over their bodies.
Sophie was one of the thousands injured in the disaster, which left at least 135 people dead.
Sophie is being treated at LAU Medical Center-Rizk hospital.
The hospital’s chief medical officer said that almost half of the casualties treated at his facility had suffered serious injuries.
Meanwhile, several hundred thousand people in Beirut have been left homeless as a result of the explosion.
Some would leave the country if they had the means to do so.
“If there was a boat now, we will take the boat and leave Lebanon,” said resident Bandali Gharabi. “In Lebanon, you cannot stay.”