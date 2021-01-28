35 years ago: Remembering NASA’s Challenger tragedy

(NBC NEWS/AP) – Today marks the 35th anniversary of the deadly space shuttle Challenger accident.

On January 28, 1986, Challenger lifted off from Cape Canaveral with seven astronauts, including teacher Christa McAuliffe, who was to be the first civilian in space.

It exploded 73 seconds after liftoff, claiming the lives of all seven people onboard: Gregory Jarvis, Judith Resnik, Dick Scobee, Ronald McNair, Mike Smith, Ellison Onizuka and Christa McAuliffe.

The launch was the first from a brand-new pad and was closer to the public viewing areas than other liftoff sites.

The astronauts’ families and millions of Americans witnessed on live television what was then the world’s worst space disaster.

An investigation traced the cause of the accident to problems with faulty “o-rings” on the spacecraft’s solid-fuel rocket boosters.