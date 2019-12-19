$312 million worth of cocaine seized by Coast Guard arrives in U.S.

(AP) — An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean was brought to San Diego on Wednesday.

About 18,000 pounds of the drug was offloaded Wednesday from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf.

The huge haul resulted from interdictions by the crews of five cutters between mid-October and early December.

Officials say the drugs were taken from seven separate smuggling ships, including a so-called “low-profile go-fast vessel.”

These are vessels that are specially designed to evade law enforcement.

This one was intercepted last month.

The Navy, federal agencies and international partners were also involved in the counter-drug operations.