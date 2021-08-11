3 brothers die after being stuck in a manure pit in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three men have died after being stuck in a manure pit in Mercer County Tuesday.

Brothers Gary, Todd and Brad Wuebker died after they were stuck in a pit on the 2300 block of Coldwater Creek Road.

Gary and Todd died at Mercer County Community Hospital Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office. A preliminary autopsy showed they died by asphyxiation secondary to a farm accident.

Brad Wuebaker was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Hogenkamp Funeral Home confirmed his death.

It’s not clear how the men got stuck in the pit or how long they were in there.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.

