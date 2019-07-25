3 arrested in videotaped dousings of NYC patrol officers

NEW YORK (AP) — Three suspects are in custody on Wednesday in an investigation of the videotaped dousings of New York police officers with buckets of water.

Police arrested Courtney Thompson, Chad Bowden and Isiah Scott on disorderly conduct, harassment and other charges. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they had lawyers to speak for them.

Thompson, 28, was one of the people seen on a widely watched video dousing two police officers on a Brooklyn street during the recent heat wave, police said.

Bowden, 28, and Scott, 23, were arrested in connection with a second clip that surfaced this week showing two other officers getting drenched while they were making an arrest in Harlem, police said. It appeared that one of the officers was hit in the head with a bucket.

The videos sparked outrage and led police officials to urge officers not to tolerate the behavior and to launch a search for suspects.

NYPD Cops are in DANGER! Another video of water buckets being tossed. O’Neill needs to go before we get another cop killed! TERRENCE where’s the Arrest. No more tough talking, stop blaming the cops if you can’t handle the job perhaps you and O’Neill should find new work! pic.twitter.com/Nl8PqUE8Zc — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 24, 2019

NYPD has surrendered under O’KNEEL-ANOTHER WATER TOSSING VIDEO. No more MEMO’s- DEFEND YOURSELF before YOU get seriously injured or KILLED. These buckets can contain ACID, BLEACH or other CHEMICALS. Obtain exposure numbers. O’KNEEL MUST GO, take the CLOWNS with you! No CONFIDENCE pic.twitter.com/9W5ABFq0Wz — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 25, 2019

The appearance that the pranksters on both videos showed little fear of reprisal also fueled accusations against Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio and other liberal politicians that their police reform policies have fostered a climate of disrespect for officers on the beat.

De Blasio has said only the Harlem incident was “confrontational,” adding, “I’ll just state the obvious — it’s not acceptable for anyone to resist arrest, it’s not acceptable for anyone to interfere with the NYPD when they’re effectuating an arrest.”

___

This story has been updated to correct the suspect’s first name to Courtney, not Courney.