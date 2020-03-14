26-year-old mother of six found dead by family

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) — Police say they’re looking a man suspected of killing a 26-year-old mother of six.

Geneva Jordan, a 26-year-old mother of six was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday according to authorities.

Officials say her children are young as four months old and three of them inside the home early Tuesday morning when a neighbor heard screams.

The neighbor Rolando Travrzo said he heard everything.

“We live downstairs and could hear everything… we could hear everything. Chaos was breaking out. I heard her say stop, ok, please. She kept saying ok, ok she would run and then scream,” said Travrzo.

The report states police came to the apartment, but heard nothing and left. Hours later that a family member came by finding her body according to officials.

Her husband 26-year-old Kendreen Jordan is the only suspect in the investigation and was seen by neighbors before the body was found according to law enforcement.