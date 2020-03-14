Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
Live Now
Pres. Trump briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Karl Rd Baptist Church Maize Rd Baptist Church St Paul United Church of Christ

26-year-old mother of six found dead by family

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) — Police say they’re looking a man suspected of killing a 26-year-old mother of six.

Geneva Jordan, a 26-year-old mother of six was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday according to authorities.

Officials say her children are young as four months old and three of them inside the home early Tuesday morning when a neighbor heard screams.

The neighbor Rolando Travrzo said he heard everything.

“We live downstairs and could hear everything… we could hear everything. Chaos was breaking out. I heard her say stop, ok, please. She kept saying ok, ok she would run and then scream,” said Travrzo.

The report states police came to the apartment, but heard nothing and left. Hours later that a family member came by finding her body according to officials.

Her husband 26-year-old Kendreen Jordan is the only suspect in the investigation and was seen by neighbors before the body was found according to law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools