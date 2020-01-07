24 Australians arrested for deliberately setting bushfires

In this Saturday, Dec. 21 ,2019, photo, NSW Rural Fire Service crews fight the Gospers Mountain Fire as it impacts a structure at Bilpin. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday, Dec. 22, apologized for taking a family vacation in Hawaii as deadly bushfires raged across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer firefighters.(Dan Himbrechts/AAP Images via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two dozen Australians are accused of intentionally setting fires as the devastating brushfires continue to rage across the continent.

The News South Wales Police Force said 24 people were charged with deliberately setting fires and 159 others are facing legal action for committing brushfire-related offenses such a as failing to comply with a total fire ban and discarding a lighted cigarette or match on land.

Police said those who intentionally start a brushfire could face up to 21 years in prison.

At least 24 people were killed and about half a billion animals perished in the fires as they burned through more than 15.6 million acres, destroying more than 1,400 homes.